Mason City man accused of tearing woman's clothes off faces assault charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dean Huse, 62, is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse resulting in bodily injury after an incident on Wednesday.

It happened at a home on the 800 block of N. Federal Ave around 5:15 pm.

The criminal complaint says Huse tore the victim’s swim suit off and tried to pull her shirt and shorts off. Authorities say the victim sustained cuts and bruises to her legs when she kicked to get him off of her, and a witness found Huse on top of the victim on the floor.

Huse is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.