Mason City man accused of sex crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man has been charged with lascivious acts with a child.

58-year-old Patrick Lavern Holt of Mason City was arrested on January 19. He’s accused of molesting a girl under the age of 12 at his home in the 1400 block of North Federal Avenue. The girl reported the alleged abuse to authorities in June 2017, saying Holt touched her sexually and showed her pornography two or three years ago.

Holt was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is February 9.