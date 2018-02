Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of murdering his grandparents in November has been found competent to stand trial.According to court documents, Codie Matz does not suffer from a mental disorder that would prevent him from understanding the charges against him.Matz is accused of stabbing to death 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and his wife, 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart at their Mason City home at 327 27th St. SW in early November.Matz is facing two counts of first-degree murder.His trial is scheduled to begin March 27.