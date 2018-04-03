Mason City man, 59, facing assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 59-year-old Mason City man is facing a felony charge for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge after an incident Saturday.

Marlin Nagel is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $6,300 bond after police say he intended to commit sexual abuse and caused bodily injury to a female victim.

Police say it happened at 404 2nd St. NW when Nagel “grabbed the victim by the arm and attempted to push her down on the couch.”

He allegedly pulled his genitals out of his boxer shorts and told the victim “you want some.”

Police say the victim had bruising on her arm and leg from when Nagel grabbed her.

Nagel was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.