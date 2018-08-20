Clear
Mason City library to allow Genealogy Society to stay, under certain conditions

Says group has not responded to its offer.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Public Library says it has made an offer to keep the North Iowa Genealogical Society at the library.

The Society says they have been asked to vacate their place in the library but the library says it made an offer on July 17 to allow the Society to remain on three conditions.

1. The collection of materials that is currently housed in the Mason City Public Library and is owned by the North Central Iowa Genealogical Society would become the property of the Mason City Public Library and would be cataloged in the Mason City Public Library Integrated Library System as reference materials, which cannot be checked out. This collection may need to be reduced based on available space and the current use of certain materials and their availability from other sources in digital format. Unused items will be returned to the North Central Iowa Genealogical Society.

2. The collection would be moved to another public area of the library.

3. Anyone who is interested volunteering at the library to conduct genealogy searches for the public can make an application to become a volunteer at the Mason City Public Library.

The Library says that offer has not been accepted by the Society as of Monday and the current plan is to change the Genealogy Room into a meeting room with a fee to use it. However, the Library says there will be no charge for using its genealogy resources nor any other research conducted at the library.

