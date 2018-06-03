Mason City home owners to see property tax reduction

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mason City property owners are getting a bit of good news Tuesday after the Mason City City Council approved the budget for the year.In the report given by Mason City Interim City Administrator and Finance Director, Kevin Jacobson, he showed that property taxes on residents will be going down.To give residents an idea of what they can be expecting to pay, he says a house valued at $100 thousand is taxed about $780 dollars. He says that would drop to about $769, an $11 reduction.Jacobson says this reduction would only be part of the City’s property taxes which make up around 38% of what property taxes go towards.Other entities that receive tax dollars include the public school system, NIACC as well as a few other entities.The council also gave an update on the Quiet Zones project that has been in the works. City Engineer Mark Rahm says the project will start March 19 pending weather. He says the contractor will begin work on 4th street SW. That intersection will then be permanently closed down.Rahm says the project is expected to be finished April 22 if weather cooperates.