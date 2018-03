Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of killing his grandparents may rely on the defenses of insanity, intoxication or diminished responsibility at trial, according to court documents.Codie Matz is accused of stabbing to death 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and his wife, 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart at their Mason City home at 327 27th St. SW in early November.Matz is facing two counts of first-degree murder.Matz was found competent to stand trial Feb. 13. A trial date has not been set. Matz has waived his right to a speedy trial and has up to May 25 to file pretrial motions.