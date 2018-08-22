Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery

MASON CITY, Iowa – A couple is pleading guilty after being caught with dozens of phony driver’s licenses and IDs.

Aleksandr Antolyevich Sagaydak, 37 of Mason City, and Galina Mikhaylovna Sagaydak, 38 of Mason City, have entered guilty pleas to two counts of forgery. Their sentencing date is set for September 24.

The Sagaydaks were arrested after a search on May 8 located the counterfeit licenses and the equipment used to create fake IDs. Authorities say they recovered between 50 and 100 phony Wisconsin driver’s licenses.

The couple was also accused of traveling to department stores in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and buying things with the fake IDs to fraudulently buy things.