MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City leaders passed an amendment Tuesday night to move the agreement between the city and G-8 development forward.The city council approved giving $500,000 to help with pre-construction costs now rather than reimburse them for some of the costs when it’s complete.The River City Renaissance Project includes a museum, convention center, multi-purpose arena, hotel and skywalk.Part of the amendment passed states that G-8 development would have to reimburse the city for the funds if it is unable to complete the project.