Mason City announces flood damaged item pickup starting Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Starting Monday, flood damaged items will be picked up on the same day as a resident's normal garbage pickup day.

All items such as carpet, appliances, sheet rock, and furniture need to be placed by the curb for pickup by the normal time. Paints and chemicals should be boxed up and taken to the Landfill of North Iowa for safe disposal.

Damaged items need to be separated into three piles, one for appliances, one for electronics, and one for furniture and carpet in order to ensure those items will be taken.