Mason City announces 5 finalists for fire chief

Mason City Fire Department

The candidates will interview June 10-11, and a new chief is expected to be named in late July.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 8:45 AM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 8:45 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City of Mason City has announced five finalists for its vacant fire chief position.
The position has been vacant since late 2017, and Doug Janssen is severing as interim chief.
The five finalists are:
• Erik Bullinger, Battalion Chief with the Burlington Fire Dept.
• Brian Giachino, District Fire Chief with the Cedar Rapids Fire Dept.
• Les Norin, Fire Captain with the Davenport Fire Dept.
• Jarrod Wellik, Fire Chief with the Newton Fire Dept.
• James Zarek, Deputy Fire Chief with the DeKalb, Illinois, Fire Dept.

The candidates will interview June 10-11, and a new chief is expected to be named in late July.
A public community reception for the five candidates will be Sunday, June 10, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room at city hall.

