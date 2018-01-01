Mason City announces 5 candidates for city administrator position

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City has announced five finalists for its city administrator position that has been vacant since October of 2017 when Brent Trout left the position.In a press release from the city, it says the five candidates will interview in Mason City Feb. 16-17. A public reception for the candidates will be held Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m. in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum.The city received 30 applicants from 12 states for the position.has 32 years of city administration experience and most recently served as the City Manager for the city of St. Cloud, Florida from 2015-2017. He previously served as City Administrator for the city of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Village Administrator for the cities of Hobart, Pulaski, North Fond du Lac, and Necedah, Wisconsin. Helfenberger earned a master’s degree in public policy and administration and bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin.has 23 years of city administration experience and currently serves as the City Manager for the city of Garner, Iowa, a position he has held since 2011. He previously served as City Administrator for the cities of Cascade, and East Dubuque, Iowa. Lansing earned a master’s degree in public policy and bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Northern Iowa, and serves on the board of directors Iowa City/County Managers Association.has 23 years of city administration experience and most recently served as the City Manager for the City of Dixon, Illinois from 2016-2017. He previously served as City Administrator for the cities of East Moline, Illinois, Algona, Iowa, and Renville, Minnesota. O’Donnell earned a master’s degree in public administration and bachelor’s degree in political science from Iowa State University, and is an ICMA credentialed manager.has over 32 years of city administration experience and most recently served as the City Manager for the city of Paducah, Kentucky from 2010-2018. He previously served as City Administrator for the cities of Grand Island, Nebraska, Dodge City, Kansas, Vermillion, South Dakota, Onawa and Eagle Grove, Iowa. Pederson earned a master’s degree in public administration and bachelor of science degree from the University of South Dakota.has 21 years of city and county administration experience and currently serves as the City Manager for the city of Independence, Iowa, a position he has held since 2014. He previously served as County Administrator for Harper County, Kansas and Becker County, Minnesota, and City Administrator for the cities of Norfolk, Nebraska, Northfield, Minnesota and Denison, Iowa. Roder earned a master’s degree in public administration from University of Nebraska and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Moorhead State University, and is an ICMA credentialed manager.