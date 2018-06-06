Mason City YMCA begins Summer Feeding program

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City YMCA is taking part in this year's summer feeding program.

In partnership with Mason City Public Schools, the Y will have free meals available to anyone ages 1 to 18. Children will receive a free well-balanced lunch and a healthy snack. Kids do not have to be in the Summer Camp program in order to receive food.

Youth Development Director Megan Bedford says the program has already gone off to a great start.

"On our very first day of camp, we actually served 110 kids lunch, and some of our kids bring cold lunch too. So we've got more kids here than that, and it's just wonderful," Bedford says.

Bradley Petersen is a camp counsellor, and says that both programs can make a positive impact.

"It's good for all the kids in the community, and it's great to be a part of this program to give back to the kids and make a difference in the community," Petersen says.

The program will run until August 25th.