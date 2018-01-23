Mason City Police say women who reported suspicious activity at Wal-Mart were 'proactive'

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City police department said Thursday they do not believe a criminal incident occurred at the Mason City Wal-Mart Tuesday night, but they do say the women who reported the story on social media were “proactive.”

The Facebook post, shared nearly 900 times, detailed an incident where two women said they felt something was amiss and contacted store employees after they suspected suspicious activity.

“As you go about your daily routine, remember to report suspicious behavior. The “see something, say something” approach is the right answer. We are looking forward to continuing to partner with our community to keep Mason City safe,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.

You can read the full press release from the Mason City PD below:

The Mason City Police Department has looked into an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart, 4151 4th Street SW on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at approximately 6:30 p.m. The details of the incident, which have been widely shared via social media, were investigated by MCPD. At this time, we do not believe that there was a criminal incident occurring. We are still interested in talking to anyone who may have further information about this incident. Please call Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Rich Jensen, at 641-421-3636 if you have information.

It is important to understand that the women who reported this incident were paying attention to their surroundings and felt that something wasn’t right. They also sought help from store employees and were assisted in making sure they were safe when they departed from the store. They were proactive about their safety and we encourage everyone to pay attention to their surroundings at all times.

We want to take this opportunity to encourage our community to call the Mason City Police Department and report when they see circumstances that are unusual or suspicious. Officers have a better opportunity to make a timely intervention when called to an incident when as is occurring, instead of after it has happened. We realize that isn’t always possible. When incidents are reported to law enforcement officials afterward, it takes additional time and resources to try to identify the parties involved. When we can respond to immediately, it often allows us to resolve the incident in the most efficient manner and in the least amount of time.

