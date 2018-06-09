Mason City Police ask residents to stay home

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City Police are asking resident to remain home at this time due to significant flooding.
“Many city streets are flooded and we have numerous stalled vehicles on roadways. Help us keep traffic to a minimum and avoid congestion.”
