Mason City Police ask residents to stay home

“Many city streets are flooded and we have numerous stalled vehicles on roadways. Help us keep traffic to a minimum and avoid congestion.”

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 6:30 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City Police are asking resident to remain home at this time due to significant flooding.
The risk for more severe weather persists as showers and thunderstorms linger for the evening.
