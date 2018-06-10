Clear
Mason City Police Dept. urges residents to sign up for CodeRED

Over the next few days, Mason City police say they'll use CodeRED to contact residents who may be impacted by local flooding

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to a tweet on Sunday, in case of significant rainfall in the next couple of days, Mason City police say they will use CodeRED  to reach local residents who may be impacted by flooding.

CodeRED provides local emergency response teams with your address and phone number in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts, including evacuation notices.

To sign up for or update your notifications through CodeRED, you can click this link or visit www.masoncity.net and click on the logo.

