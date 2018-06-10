Mason City Police Dept. urges residents to sign up for CodeRED

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to a tweet on Sunday, in case of significant rainfall in the next couple of days, Mason City police say they will use CodeRED to reach local residents who may be impacted by flooding.

Scroll for more content...

CodeRED provides local emergency response teams with your address and phone number in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts, including evacuation notices.

To sign up for or update your notifications through CodeRED, you can click this link or visit www.masoncity.net and click on the logo.