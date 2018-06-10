MASON CITY, Iowa - According to a tweet on Sunday, in case of significant rainfall in the next couple of days, Mason City police say they will use CodeRED to reach local residents who may be impacted by flooding.
Scroll for more content...
CodeRED provides local emergency response teams with your address and phone number in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts, including evacuation notices.
To sign up for or update your notifications through CodeRED, you can click this link or visit www.masoncity.net and click on the logo.
Related Content
- Mason City Police Dept. urges residents to sign up for CodeRED
- Mason City Police ask residents to stay home
- Recent snow storms are costing Mason City Residents
- Flood cleanup kits offered to Mason City residents
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
- SAW: Mason City's Danny Kamm
- House fire in Mason City
- Mason City Fire Chief resigns
- SAW: Mason City's Hannah Faktor
- Gas leak in Mason City