Mason City Police Department fields disturbance calls over holidays

MASON CITY, Iowa- Those with the Mason City Police Department say they received 31 disturbance calls between Christmas Eve and 2 AM New Year’s day. They say 13 of those calls are directly related to fireworks with several reports of potential shots fired and people shooting off fireworks.

Authorities say this is the minimum number of calls that they received as it is difficult to single out fireworks calls. They say it all depends on how the dispatcher classifies the call when they receive them.

Residents we spoke with say they would like to see people use fireworks in moderation, but they did hear a lot of them being shot off New Year’s Eve.

“They were distant and I knew they were fireworks,” says Laura Bernemann of Mason City. “I wasn’t worried they were gun shots. They were clearly fireworks.”

While ordinances vary from community to community on when you can shoot off fireworks, in Mason City, residents can only shoot off the festive explosives from 11 PM on New Year’s Eve until 12:30 AM New Year’s Day.