Mason City PD asking for public's help in relation to alleged assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Police Department is looking for the public’s help in relation to an alleged assault at Southbridge Mall at 7:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Mason City police say a female victim was assaulted by a male in the parking lot, and the two people were not known to one another prior to the assault.

Police say the male fled the area, and an assault report was taken and an investigation ensued at the scene.

Anyone with information about a potential suspect is asked to call Mason City police at 641-421-3636.