Mason City man dies after crashing into Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on I-35

A sheriff’s vehicle driven by Deputy Zachary Schrupp, 30, of Northwood, was pulled off to the side and stopped on the inside shoulder lane of I-35 southbound last night.
Earlier in the evening, a semi driver crashed into an overpass, leading to a backup of traffic and road closures for a lengthy period of time.
Iowa State Patrol says Schrupp’s vehicle was pulled off to the side to provide advanced warning of the traffic accident just ahead.
At around 9:27 p.m., a car driven by Johnnie Lee Waslick, 65 of Mason City struck Schrupp’s vehicle from behind.
Waslick was taken by Forest City Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa where he was pronounced dead.
Schrupp was treated & released for his injures.
Mercy AirMed, the Hanlontown and Fertile Fire Department, Iowa DOT and MVE assisted with the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.