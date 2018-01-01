Mason City man dies after crashing into Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on I-35

Scroll for more content...

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A north Iowa man is dead after crashing into a Worth county sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle in a second crash on Interstate 35 just north of Highway 9 Friday night.A sheriff’s vehicle driven by Deputy Zachary Schrupp, 30, of Northwood, was pulled off to the side and stopped on the inside shoulder lane of I-35 southbound last night.Earlier in the evening,, leading to a backup of traffic and road closures for a lengthy period of time.Iowa State Patrol says Schrupp’s vehicle was pulled off to the side to provide advanced warning of the traffic accident just ahead.At around 9:27 p.m., a car driven by Johnnie Lee Waslick, 65 of Mason City struck Schrupp’s vehicle from behind.Waslick was taken by Forest City Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa where he was pronounced dead.Schrupp was treated & released for his injures.Mercy AirMed, the Hanlontown and Fertile Fire Department, Iowa DOT and MVE assisted with the crash.The accident remains under investigation.