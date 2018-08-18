Mason City High School students to begin receiving Chromebook laptops next week

MASON CITY, Iowa - With summer wrapping up, kids are going back to school. And beginning next Thursday, Mason City High School students will be receiving their Chromebook laptops for the year.

Principal Dan Long and other staffers are getting ready for the first day, which is in less than two weeks. And of course, that means issuing assignments, which are being issued online more and more often.

With students having the option to rent a laptop during the year, some parents may be concerned about security and their intended purpose.

But Long says not to worry, as there are plenty of safeguards in place.

"We have additional programs that on one end, provides for some interactive ability to communicate between the teacher and the student, but also provides another layer of being able to monitor and limit certain websites that they're going to."

The rental program will replace a program that allowed students to check out laptops in each individual classroom, with Long hoping the new program will teach students reponsibility.

"From what we've heard in other areas is that we actually believe we will see the use of the devices improve, and the care of the devices improve because kids take more pride when they know that this is their personal device."

The district recently sent out information to parents, including an agreement form and the technology handbook. If you have not received them, they can be found online at the Mason City Schools website.

Pickup for Chromebooks will start next Thursday at 8 a.m. at the high school. Students must have both forms signed in order to receive one.