Mason City High School celebrates special athletes

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City High School celebrated the school's Special Olympians during a Friday morning pep rally.

The rally kicked off with a band performance, followed by games and the showing of a music video featuring those with intellectual and physical disabilities, and wrapped up with an award and recognition ceremony.

Marcus Buttweiler, a junior who is in charge of the school's 'Best Buddies' program and organized the rally, says he is pleased with the school's turnout.

"It was very nice that the entire student body was very supportive and they were cheering everyone on, so it made a good day for everyone involved," Buttweiler says.

There was also a presentation on the "Spread the Word to End the Word" movement about usage of the R-word, with Buttweiler saying the word degrades people.

"It is a very, very derogatory word used many times in places like 'stupid' when things aren't going someone's way, they use the R-word, but it's not appropriate. It really never has a time where it is appropriate. So we're calling on everyone to start using the word 'respect' instead," Buttweiler says.