Mason City Flood Response Center opens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Cerro Gordo Emergency Management Agency is opening the MC Flood Response Center, according to a tweet from Mason City police.
Residents can call to report damage or request cleanup assistance, and community members are encouraged to call to volunteer with cleanup.
Phone numbers for Mason City Flood Response Center:
(641)494-3543
(641)494-3544
(641)494-3546
(641)494-3547
Lines will be open Monday until 4:00 pm and on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Call back if the lines are busy.
