3 rescued from flooded apartment complex by Mason City Fire Department

The rescue happened by boat, the Mason City Fire Department said.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 12:20 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people were rescued this morning at the Autumn Park Apartments after they didn’t evacuate in time.
No injuries were reported.
The Autumn Park Apartments are located at 710 S. Pierce Ave.

City golf tournament postponed; Highland Park Golf Course closed

MASON CITY, Iowa – This weekend’s city tournament in Mason City has been postponed until June 23-24.

Highland Park Golf Course will also be closed for the rest of the day.

Showers and storms moving across the area today.
