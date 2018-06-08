MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people were rescued this morning at the Autumn Park Apartments after they didn’t evacuate in time.
The rescue happened by boat, the Mason City Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported.
The Autumn Park Apartments are located at 710 S. Pierce Ave.
Storm coverage: Flooding photos in north Iowa.
Storm coverage: Drone footage captures Mason City flooding.
City golf tournament postponed; Highland Park Golf Course closed
MASON CITY, Iowa – This weekend’s city tournament in Mason City has been postponed until June 23-24.
Highland Park Golf Course will also be closed for the rest of the day.
Related Content
- 3 rescued from flooded apartment complex by Mason City Fire Department
- UPDATE: Crews respond to apartment fire in downtown Mason City
- Drone video captures flooding in Mason City
- Boy rescued from Rochester apartment fire
- House fire in Mason City
- Mason City Fire Chief resigns
- Garage fire in Mason City
- Mason City sees minor flooding over the weekend
- Watch: Drone footage captures significant flooding in Mason City
- Mason City Police Department fields disturbance calls over holidays