Mason City Council and employees discuss drainage issue

MASON CITY, Iowa- This year’s heavy rains in Mason City have made drainage a common issue. On Tuesday the council held a special workshop meeting to discuss the problems they say many people in the city are facing and what can be done about it.

City leaders said they’ve identified 3 areas that have seen more drainage issues from recent severe storms” Mar Oak, Plymouth Road and Eastbrooke.

Denise Wood lives on Plymouth Road and was joined by a number of her neighbors as the council and city employees discussed a study to identify where the wat goes when it rains and some potential fixes.

While she says the city’s saying they won’t be able to start to address the issue until next summer, she’s glad they are looking in to the issue.

“The biggest thing to take away from this is that the city, the county and all of the residents have a real understanding of what is going on,” she said. “We’re working towards a good goal.”