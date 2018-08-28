Clear

Mason City Council and employees discuss drainage issue

Mason City Council and employees discuss drainage issue

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 10:02 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- This year’s heavy rains in Mason City have made drainage a common issue. On Tuesday the council held a special workshop meeting to discuss the problems they say many people in the city are facing and what can be done about it.
City leaders said they’ve identified 3 areas that have seen more drainage issues from recent severe storms” Mar Oak, Plymouth Road and Eastbrooke.
Denise Wood lives on Plymouth Road and was joined by a number of her neighbors as the council and city employees discussed a study to identify where the wat goes when it rains and some potential fixes.
While she says the city’s saying they won’t be able to start to address the issue until next summer, she’s glad they are looking in to the issue.
“The biggest thing to take away from this is that the city, the county and all of the residents have a real understanding of what is going on,” she said. “We’re working towards a good goal.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events