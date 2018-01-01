Mason City, Cerro Gordo Public Health in running for health money

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two North Iowa entities have been named finalists in Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative.

Mason City joins Ames, Cedar Rapids, Clive, Harlan, and Sioux City in the Community category. The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is a finalist in the Small Workplace category, along with Matthew 25 in Cedar Rapids and The Foreign Candy Company in Hull.

“The Healthiest State Initiative is proud to recognize the work these finalists have been doing to improve the overall health and well-being of Iowans,” said Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative executive director. “They have set a great example for other individuals, communities, schools and workplaces to emulate. We look forward to sharing their stories at the awards event.”

Winners in the Healthiest State Initiative’s inaugural award ceremony will be announced February 15 in West Des Moines. Each winner will receive money to continue improving the health and well-being of employees, students, or citizens.

Among the other finalists:

Individual category - Angela Drent, Sioux City; Ashley Christensen, Decorah; Erin Drinnin, Maxwell.

Large Workplace category – Des Moines University; Kremin Industries in Des Moines; Meredith Corporation in Des Moines; the University of Iowa.

School category – Fairview Elementary in Grinnell; Pierce Elementary in Cedar Rapids.