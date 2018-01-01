Mason City, Austin Younkers to remain open

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Younkers stores in Mason City and Austin have survived the latest round of national closures.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., owners of Younkers and Herberger’s, named on Tuesday the 42 locations being shut down as part of a previously announced company reorganization. The Younkers in both Mason City and Austin were spared, as were the Herberger’s stores in Rochester and Albert Lea.

The Younkers at College Square Mall in Cedar Falls and Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids are among those being shut down. Store closing sales are expected to begin Thursday and continue for 10 to 12 weeks. Employees at the affected locations will be allowed to interview for positions at other stores.