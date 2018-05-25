Marion woman sentenced for drug possession in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Marion woman gets probation after being caught with drugs in North Iowa.
Johnny Lavonne Hargrove, 43, was arrested on June 1, 2017, after a Cerro Gordo County deputy pulled her over for speeding on I-35. The deputy says marijuana and about 20 grams of cocaine were found in Hargrove’s vehicle.
She pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of cocaine-1st offense. On Wednesday, Hargrove was sentenced to two years of probation and must pay a $315 fine.
