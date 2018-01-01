Marijuana sentence for Hampton teen

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old caught with marijuana after a traffic stop is pleading guilty.

Johnathan M. Victor of Hampton was stopped for speeding in Clear Lake on September 19, 2017. Law enforcement says a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a search found a black tool bag with less than 50 kilograms of the drug. Officers said the bag also contained a digital scale, several baggies, and edible marijuana.

Victor entered a guilty plea to one count of controlled substance violation. He’s been sentenced to two days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and must pay a $315 fine.