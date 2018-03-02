MASON CITY, Iowa - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best Partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

Scroll for more content...

Our March GYB Volunteer of the Month is Mason City Resident Steve Kruse. When it comes to giving back, Kruse does a little bit of everything.

"Chamber Ambassadors, Chamber Agribusiness Committee, Elderbridge Alliance Board, Good Shepard Board, Kiwanis Board, Kiwanis member, and I recently started a group of FFA alumni," Kruse said, listing off the many organizations he volunteers with.

Despite all he does, Kruse never expected to be named Volunteer of the Month.

""I'm totally surprised and I never get surprised. And this is just a shock," Kruse said.

"Steve is an ambassador in every sense of the word. Not only for the Chamber where he actually serves as one of our ambassadors on the committee and on our agribusiness committee, but for multiple organizations throughout north Iowa. Really anything that Steve is passionate about, he puts his whole heart into, and you can really see it," said Colleen Frein, who nominated Kruse for the award.

"i just enjoy helping and giving back and promoting Mason City," Kruse said.

If you'd like to nominate someone for GYB Volunteer of the Month, click here: http://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/