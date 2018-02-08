Many people just aren't ready for more snow

MASON CITY, Iowa- Despite a pretty mild winter thus far, this week we have seen several snowy days with more to come and many of those we spoke with say they just aren’t ready.

“I don’t particularly like shoveling,” said Jim See of Mason City.

See doesn’t just shovel his own driveway and sidewalk, he shovels his neighbor’s as well and this week many people have had to pick up the shovel at least twice.

“Seems like I’ve already had to shovel more than twice,” he said.

But the snow isn’t done just yet. According to KIMT Storm Team 3 Meteorologists, we can see up to five more inches by Saturday, something See isn’t ready for.

“I’d rather be looking out my kitchen window watching the birds cuss out the squirrels for coming and easting all the birdseed,” said See.

Then there are those who shovel for a living.

“Hours get long, but it’s got to get done,” said Dustin Baltierra.

Baltierra works for J&M Lawn Care and Snow Removal and has shoveled out 15 houses just on Wednesday. While he said he isn’t sick of the snow just yet…

“If it snows two or three more times this week I might be sick of it,” he said.

Both would like to see the snow stop, but See points out it could be worse.

“I’ve seen snow so deep that I couldn’t find my mailbox,” he said.