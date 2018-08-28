Many area Iowa prep football teams crack AP rankings

Iowa Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2018 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A

Record Pts

1. West Des Moines Dowling (7) 1-0 70

2. Johnston 1-0 53

3. Bettendorf 1-0 50

4. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 48

5. Cedar Falls 1-0 43

6. Iowa City West 1-0 39

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 32

8. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 23

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 14

10. Southeast Polk 0-1 6

Others receiving votes: 11, Fort Dodge 5. 12, Indianola 1. 12, Sioux City West 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 1-0 63

2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2) 1-0 60

3. Solon 1-0 48

4. Pella (2) 1-0 43

5. Harlan 1-0 41

6. Sioux City Heelan 1-0 33

7. Manchester West Delaware 1-0 26

8. Eldridge North Scott 0-1 16

9. Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 13

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 11

Others receiving votes: 11, Epworth Western Dubuque 9. 12, Decorah 7. 13, Marion 6. 14, Glenwood 5. 15, Webster City 4.

Class 2A

Record Pts

1. Boyden-Hull-RV (4) 1-0 67

2. Monroe PCM (3) 1-0 63

3. Union, La Porte City 1-0 51

4. Carroll Kuemper 1-0 42

5. Sioux Center 1-0 35

6. State Center West Marshall 1-0 32

7. Clear Lake 1-0 31

8. Williamsburg 0-1 15

9. Waukon 0-1 13

10. Sheldon 1-0 11

Others receiving votes: 11, Mount Vernon 9. 12, Gowrie Prairie Valley 5. 13, Centerville 4. 14, Algona 3. 15, Albia 2. 15, Roland-Story 2.

Class 1A

Record Pts

1. Pella Christian (2) 1-0 56

2. Inwood West Lyon (2) 1-0 48

3. West Branch 1-0 41

4. Hawarden West Sioux 0-1 37

5. Dike-New Hartford (1) 1-0 34

6. Iowa City Regina 0-1 33

7. Cascade (1) 1-0 23

8. Van Meter (1) 1-0 22

9. Wilton 1-0 18

(tie) Hull Western Christian 1-0 18

Others receiving votes: 11, Mediapolis 15. 11, Aplington-Parkersburg 15. 13, South Central Calhoun 13. 14, Bellevue 6. 15, Truro Interstate 35 5. 16, Denver 1.

Class A

Record Pts

1. Hudson (4) 1-0 60

2. St. Ansgar (1) 1-0 50

3. Lynnville-Sully (1) 1-0 49

4. Algona Garrigan 1-0 47

5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 1-0 45

6. Alburnett 1-0 23

7. Winthrop East Buchanan 1-0 17

(tie)Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1 17

9. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 16

10. Belmond-Klemme 1-0 15

Others receiving votes: 11, IKM/Manning 10. 11, Brooklyn BGM (1) 10. 13, Packwood Pekin 8. 14, Britt West Hancock 7. 15, Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 5. 16, Hartley HMS 3. 17, Sloan Westwood 2. 18, Hinton 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 1-0 70

2. Audubon 1-0 42

3. Newell-Fonda 1-0 38

4. Elk Horn-Kimballton Exira 1-0 36

5. New London 1-0 32

6. Wyoming Midland 2-0 27

7. Westside Ar-We-Va 1-0 21

(tie) Stanton 1-0 21

9. Fremont Mills, Tabor 0-1 18

10. Riceville 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. 11, Marengo Iowa Valley 11. 11, Kingsley-Pierson 11. 14, Moravia 9. 15, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 7. 16, Lone Tree 6. 17, East Mills 3. 17, HLV, Victor 3. 19, Northwood-Kensett 2. 19, Harris-Lake Park 2. 21, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1. 21, Dunkerton 1.