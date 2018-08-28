Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Many area Iowa prep football teams crack AP rankings

Here is the first poll from the Associated Press.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 6:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 6:40 AM

Iowa Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2018 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A
Record Pts
1. West Des Moines Dowling (7) 1-0 70
2. Johnston 1-0 53
3. Bettendorf 1-0 50
4. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 48
5. Cedar Falls 1-0 43
6. Iowa City West 1-0 39
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 32
8. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 23
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 14
10. Southeast Polk 0-1 6
Others receiving votes: 11, Fort Dodge 5. 12, Indianola 1. 12, Sioux City West 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 1-0 63
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2) 1-0 60
3. Solon 1-0 48
4. Pella (2) 1-0 43
5. Harlan 1-0 41
6. Sioux City Heelan 1-0 33
7. Manchester West Delaware 1-0 26
8. Eldridge North Scott 0-1 16
9. Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 13
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 11
Others receiving votes: 11, Epworth Western Dubuque 9. 12, Decorah 7. 13, Marion 6. 14, Glenwood 5. 15, Webster City 4.

Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Boyden-Hull-RV (4) 1-0 67
2. Monroe PCM (3) 1-0 63
3. Union, La Porte City 1-0 51
4. Carroll Kuemper 1-0 42
5. Sioux Center 1-0 35
6. State Center West Marshall 1-0 32
7. Clear Lake 1-0 31
8. Williamsburg 0-1 15
9. Waukon 0-1 13
10. Sheldon 1-0 11
Others receiving votes: 11, Mount Vernon 9. 12, Gowrie Prairie Valley 5. 13, Centerville 4. 14, Algona 3. 15, Albia 2. 15, Roland-Story 2.

Class 1A
Record Pts
1. Pella Christian (2) 1-0 56
2. Inwood West Lyon (2) 1-0 48
3. West Branch 1-0 41
4. Hawarden West Sioux 0-1 37
5. Dike-New Hartford (1) 1-0 34
6. Iowa City Regina 0-1 33
7. Cascade (1) 1-0 23
8. Van Meter (1) 1-0 22
9. Wilton 1-0 18
(tie) Hull Western Christian 1-0 18
Others receiving votes: 11, Mediapolis 15. 11, Aplington-Parkersburg 15. 13, South Central Calhoun 13. 14, Bellevue 6. 15, Truro Interstate 35 5. 16, Denver 1.

Class A
Record Pts
1. Hudson (4) 1-0 60
2. St. Ansgar (1) 1-0 50
3. Lynnville-Sully (1) 1-0 49
4. Algona Garrigan 1-0 47
5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 1-0 45
6. Alburnett 1-0 23
7. Winthrop East Buchanan 1-0 17
(tie)Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1 17
9. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 16
10. Belmond-Klemme 1-0 15
Others receiving votes: 11, IKM/Manning 10. 11, Brooklyn BGM (1) 10. 13, Packwood Pekin 8. 14, Britt West Hancock 7. 15, Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 5. 16, Hartley HMS 3. 17, Sloan Westwood 2. 18, Hinton 1.

Class 8-Man
Record Pts
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 1-0 70
2. Audubon 1-0 42
3. Newell-Fonda 1-0 38
4. Elk Horn-Kimballton Exira 1-0 36
5. New London 1-0 32
6. Wyoming Midland 2-0 27
7. Westside Ar-We-Va 1-0 21
(tie) Stanton 1-0 21
9. Fremont Mills, Tabor 0-1 18
10. Riceville 1-0 13
Others receiving votes: 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. 11, Marengo Iowa Valley 11. 11, Kingsley-Pierson 11. 14, Moravia 9. 15, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 7. 16, Lone Tree 6. 17, East Mills 3. 17, HLV, Victor 3. 19, Northwood-Kensett 2. 19, Harris-Lake Park 2. 21, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1. 21, Dunkerton 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Image

Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Image

Rochester business expands to Byron

Image

Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

Image

My Money: The best time to buy a home

Image

Severe storms, severe damage.

Image

Discussing TIFS

Image

Lining up for tickets

Image

Mexico agrees to NAFTA changes.

Community Events