Mantorville man takes plea on drug charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a Byron burglary investigation.

Lucas James McNiff, 22 of Mantorville, and Matthew Todd Sorenson, 21 of Mankato, were arrested June 10 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called about people coming and going from a home in the 10 block of 9th Street NW despite the homeowner being gone. Deputies say they found McNiff and Sorenson in the home with 14.35 grams of cocaine, 30.5 grams of marijuana, 55 pills, a marijuana grinder, a digital scale, and $790 in cash.



Matthew Sorenson Matthew Sorenson

McNiff pleaded guilty Thursday to 3rd degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for October 22.

Sorenson has not yet entered a plea to 2nd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession.