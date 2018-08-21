Clear

Manly man gets probation for chase that injured a police officer

Arrested in February.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 7:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A package of marijuana and trying to outrun the police results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Eric Deonte Sombright, 26 of Manly, was arrested after running away from a traffic stop on February 6. Mason City police say an officer chasing him wound up cutting his left hand and injuring his knee. After Sombright was caught, police say they tracked his footprints back to the marijuana.

Sombright pleaded guilty to failure to affix a drug tax stamp and interference with official acts resulting in injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $315 fine and restitution.

