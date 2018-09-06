Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Managers thank first responders

Agter a young boy nearly drowned, managers want to thank off duty first responders who helped save the boys life.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:02 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 12:15 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-It's a story of heroism, three people jump into action to save a 10-year-boy's life.
Susan and her husband have managed the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Beaver Trails campground for the last year and was one of many people who went running to help save the young boy.
She tells KIMT she’s thankful first responders were near the pool.

“If the fire department people hadn’t been there or somebody who knew how to do CPR, it could've been a very different outcome,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Image

Parking rates are going up

Image

Modern Hotel Renovation

Image

Disaster relief funding

Image

Raising Pigs in Class

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Image

Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

Image

Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Community Events