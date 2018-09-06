Managers thank first responders

AUSTIN, Minn.-It's a story of heroism, three people jump into action to save a 10-year-boy's life.

Susan and her husband have managed the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Beaver Trails campground for the last year and was one of many people who went running to help save the young boy.

She tells KIMT she’s thankful first responders were near the pool.

“If the fire department people hadn’t been there or somebody who knew how to do CPR, it could've been a very different outcome,” she said.