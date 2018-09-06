AUSTIN, Minn.-It's a story of heroism, three people jump into action to save a 10-year-boy's life.
Susan and her husband have managed the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Beaver Trails campground for the last year and was one of many people who went running to help save the young boy.
She tells KIMT she’s thankful first responders were near the pool.
“If the fire department people hadn’t been there or somebody who knew how to do CPR, it could've been a very different outcome,” she said.
Related Content
- Managers thank first responders
- Managing Type 1 Diabetes
- Firefighters find ways to manage mental health
- Minnesota DNR proposes 10-year deer management plan
- Emergency management surveys flood situation with drone
- Convenience store manager pleads guilty to theft
- Minnesota announces a deer management plan
- Former convenience store manager sentenced for theft
- Fairfield Inn & Suites general manager speaks out about robbery
- Local recycling centers manage increased recycling from holidays
Scroll for more content...