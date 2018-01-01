Man with machete pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after authorities say he showed up at his estranged wife’s house with a machete is pleading not guilty.

36-year-old Michael Jaye Kochen of rural Stewartville is charged with one count of domestic assault and two counts of domestic abuse. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a Stewartville home the morning of October 19 and were told Kochen had been pounding on the door, demanding his wife leave the house.

Deputies say Kochen’s explanation for carrying the machete is that he brought it to cut a weed in the driveway.

His trial is scheduled for April 2.