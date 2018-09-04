Sheriff: Man with gun, face mask attempts to rob Freeborn County convenience store

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities say an armed robbery suspect told a worker at the Gopher Stop in Clarks Grove that “I’m going to shoot you, give me your money.”

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery that occurred 9:32 p.m. Monday at the gas station/convenience store.

Freeborn County deputies, the Albert Lea Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded and were told the suspect left on foot in a westerly direction. The K-9 team was able to track the scent along Highway 251 where it abruptly ended.

After the suspect demanded money and threatened to shoot the employee with a gun, the employee told the suspect, “No, you’re not … shoot me then. I’m not giving you money.”

During the verbal exchange, the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket.

The suspect also walked toward the kitchen before approaching the same employee again. The employee again told the suspect that money would not be handed over.

“I’m not giving you s***,” the employee said, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “They’re (the deputies) are on their way.”

That is when the suspect left the store.

Three male employees were working at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a skinny build around 6-feet tall.

The suspect was wearing a plastic mask with black markings, a gray hoodie with “Abercrombie” on the front and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-377-5200, ext. 5.