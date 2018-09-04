Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sheriff: Man with gun, face mask attempts to rob Freeborn County convenience store Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Sheriff: Man with gun, face mask attempts to rob Freeborn County convenience store

Courtesy Freeborn Co. Sheriff's Office - This is the image of a man authorities say was involved in an armed robbery Monday night.

Authorities say an armed robbery suspect told a worker at the Gopher Stop in Clarks Grove that “I’m going to shoot you, give me your money.”

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 11:07 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 11:11 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities say an armed robbery suspect told a worker at the Gopher Stop in Clarks Grove that “I’m going to shoot you, give me your money.”
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery that occurred 9:32 p.m. Monday at the gas station/convenience store.
Freeborn County deputies, the Albert Lea Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded and were told the suspect left on foot in a westerly direction. The K-9 team was able to track the scent along Highway 251 where it abruptly ended.
After the suspect demanded money and threatened to shoot the employee with a gun, the employee told the suspect, “No, you’re not … shoot me then. I’m not giving you money.”
During the verbal exchange, the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket.
The suspect also walked toward the kitchen before approaching the same employee again. The employee again told the suspect that money would not be handed over.
“I’m not giving you s***,” the employee said, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “They’re (the deputies) are on their way.”
That is when the suspect left the store.

Three male employees were working at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a skinny build around 6-feet tall.
The suspect was wearing a plastic mask with black markings, a gray hoodie with “Abercrombie” on the front and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 507-377-5200, ext. 5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Heavy rain will lead to flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Image

Dedication of Freedom Rock

Community Events