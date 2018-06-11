Man, wife accused of stealing from his disabled mom, 90

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque man and his wife have been accused of stealing more than $200,000 from his 90-year-old mother.
Dubuque County Court records say 64-year-old Howard Derby and 50-year-old Patti Derby are charged with felony dependent adult abuse-exploitation. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.
The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Howard Derby.
Court documents say his disabled mother moved in with the couple and that he has been given power of attorney for her finances and medical needs.
The documents say the Derbys took money from her accounts and used it to buy cars and pay for vacations, among other things.
