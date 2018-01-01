Man who threw cat into river in 2015 arrested for indecent exposure

MASON CITY – A Mason City man who was in trouble in 2015 for throwing a cat in a bag into a river is in trouble again.

According to Mason City police, 71-year-old William Hill has been charged with indecent exposure.

Police say at around 7:30 Tuesday night, a person was letting their dog out and heard a knock from the window. The victim allegedly looked over and saw Hill naked and masturbating.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of 6th Pl. SE.

In the 2015 incident, Hill entered a guilty plea after being seen throwing a bag into the river. The cat inside the bag lived and was adopted.

Hill is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1,000 bond.