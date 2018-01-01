Man who escaped days before release is going back to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A man who escaped from a residential facility in Mason City is heading back to federal prison.

In 2007, Chad Stock of Clarion was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was released and entered the Beje Clark Residential Release Center on April 19, 2017. Stocks would have been discharged on July 3 of that year but after violating several conditions of his release, he left the facility on June 27 without permission and did not return.

Stocks appeared in Sioux City Federal Court and was ordered to spend a total of 33 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.