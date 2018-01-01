Man who bit police officer loses his appeal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Stewartville man convicted of biting a police officer has lost his appeal.

23-year-old Davante Atkins was arrested on the day before Christmas in 2015 after Rochester police responded to a report of erratic driving. Officers said they found Atkins slumped over behind the wheel in a parking lot. Police said Atkins performed poorly and field sobriety tests and then physically resisted when officers placed him in the back of a squad car, biting one officer on the finger.

Atkins was found guilty by a jury of 4th degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process. He was sentenced to 33 days in jail, followed by three years of supervised probation.

Atkins appealed his conviction, arguing the evidence was insufficient and the judge should not have okayed the use of past convictions for receiving stolen property and using a false name at his trial. Atkins says that decision essentially prevented from testifying in his own defense.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected those arguments, saying it will not challenge the jury’s judgment or the discretion of the judge.