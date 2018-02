Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Luke Hottel, who has been wanted since November in connection to three counts of threats of violence and three counts of assault, has been arrested in Spring Grove.Hottel is being held in Houston County. Authorities asked for the public’s help to locate Hottel in November after learning he may be located in southeast Minnesota.Hottel also had a Jackson County warrant for second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, threats of violence and a felon in possession of a firearm.