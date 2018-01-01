Man wanted in Olmsted County

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for James Minter, who was allegedly involved in an assault and fled officers Sunday.Authorities say they are looking for Minter, who has two warrants out of Olmsted County for probation violation and motor vehicle theft from January of this year.Deputies were called around 11:54 a.m. Sunday for an assault in the 7600 block of County Rd. 19 SE in Pleasant Grove Township. When a deputy arrived, one person was in a Black Chevy Truck and the truck fled. A short pursuit ensued before it was called off for safety reasons.At the scene, a 1998 pickup was found. It was stolen out of Waseca County on Jan. 13.Individuals on scene say Minter showed up with the stolen vehicle.