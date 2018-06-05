Man wanted in Northwood stabbing turns himself in, is facing attempted murder charge

Scroll for more content...

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Ahas been arrested and is facing charges for attempted murder, first-degree burglary and criminal mischief.Trapp Trotter, 31, turned himself into authorities Monday in relation to the stabbing Saturday night, the Worth County Sheriff's Office said.During that incident, 25-year-old Andrew Nodtvedt, of Manly, suffered multiple stab and slashing wounds, the press release stated. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa and has since been treated and released.The stabbing happened at 607 7th St. N. in Northwood and multiple 911 calls were received.The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Northwood Fire and Rescue, Mason City Ambulance, and Mercy Air Med.