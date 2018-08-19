Man trapped when tractor flips in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A tractor rollover sends one man to the hospital on Saturday.

It happened around 4 pm in the 3400 block of Balsam Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Scott Sprau, 61 of Meservey, was driving the tractor when it rolled over into a ditch and landed on top of him. He had to be extracted from under the tractor by medical and fire department personnel on the scene.

Sprau was flown by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says the extent of his injuries is unknown.