Man to stand trial in first of three criminal cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled for an early morning burglary.

19-year-old Dylan Roger Sutter of Rochester is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, 1st degree burglary, and 5th degree assault. Police say a 62-year-old woman woke up around 3 am on September 12, 2017 and says she saw Sutter going through her bedroom drawers. The woman woke up her 64-year-old husband, who police say chased Sutter and fought with him before Sutter ran away.

An officer responding to the burglary call says he saw a vehicle leaving the area. That vehicle was located and stopped about 10 minutes later. Sutter was in the vehicle and police say he had the victim’s watch.

Trial is set to begin on May 29. Sutter is facing other charges for two incidents in January. For details, click here and here.