Man tells authorities that he damaged 'Field of Dreams' site

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged the Iowa baseball field made famous by the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie.

Court records say Austin Pape, of Dyersville, is charged with felony criminal mischief in Dubuque County. His attorney, Todd Klapatauskas, said Thursday that Pape will plead not guilty but will work with prosecutors on resolution. He says Pape hasn't expressed any particular grudge toward the field. It sits 2 miles outside Dyersville — 142 miles northeast of Des Moines.

The records say the deep gashes in the field and sprinkler damage that occurred Jan. 22 are expected to cost nearly $14,300 to repair.

According to court documents, a passenger in the vehicle said “that during the road trip they entered what she thought was a field which Pape began to drive erratically and circled around the field.”

The passenger stated that as they circled the field she saw the Field of Dreams sign.

Pape advised authorities that when he entered the outfield area he got stuck and had to put the truck into four-wheel drive.