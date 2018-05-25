Clear

Man taken into custody in connection to last week's Rochester stabbing

Lorenzo Heard

A 37-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection to last Friday’s stabbing.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 37-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection to last Friday’s stabbing.
Lorenzo Heard, of Rochester, was taken into custody at his residence at 1545 2nd Ave. NE after a witness gave Rochester police credible information that gave authorities probably cause to arrest him and do a search warrant on his house.
Heard was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and could be charged with second-degree assault. 
The victim of the stabbing, a 35-year-old male, was uncooperative after being stabbed in the chest and rib area, authorities said.
The incidence happened in the 1900 block of 8 ½ St. SE around 7:35 p.m. Friday after authorities received multiple calls about a disturbance.

