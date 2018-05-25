Man taken into custody in connection to last week's Rochester stabbing

Scroll for more content...
Lorenzo Heard, of Rochester, was taken into custody at his residence at 1545 2nd Ave. NE after a witness gave Rochester police credible information that gave authorities probably cause to arrest him and do a search warrant on his house.
Heard was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and could be charged with second-degree assault.
The victim of the stabbing, a 35-year-old male, was uncooperative after being stabbed in the chest and rib area, authorities said.
The incidence happened in the 1900 block of 8 ½ St. SE around 7:35 p.m. Friday after authorities received multiple calls about a disturbance.
