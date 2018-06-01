Man taken into custody at gun point after foot chase in NE Rochester

Scroll for more content...
An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy was doing field-sobriety tests on the driver of a red pickup when he suddenly took off running.
The subject made it two blocks before being taken into custody at gun point by deputies and Rochester police. It began at 5th St. NE and 11th Ave.
We are expecting to learn more on the situation Friday morning.
