Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff: Suspect in high-speed chase was reclined, parked on Highway 9

A man reclined in a stolen truck parked on the roadway of Highway 9 led authorities on a six-mile pursuit in Mitchell County that hit 98 mph.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 11:26 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 11:59 AM
Scroll for more content...
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – A man reclined in a stolen truck parked on the roadway of Highway 9 led authorities on a six-mile pursuit in Mitchell County that hit 98 mph.
Benjamin Foster, 36, of Fort Dodge, has been charged with second-degree theft and a host of other crimes after officers found him in a Ford F-150 parked in the roadway at the intersection of Highway 9 and Dancer Avenue at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
When emergency lights were initiated, Foster, who was reportedly reclined in the driver’s seat, took off at a high rate of speed.
After reaching 98 mph, authorities say he was going 70 mph when he entered Osage city limits in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
In town, Foster, who authorities say was driving a stolen truck out of Manly, “nearly struck a house and attempted to elude on foot” in the 900 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to court documents.
Foster failed a field-sobriety test and registered a blood-alcohol level of .114. Foster has also been charged with OWI, second offense, third-degree burglary and felony eluding.
The burglary charge stems from Foster allegedly tried to take control of another vehicle. He was unsuccessful in starting it and was later found to have a key fob from that vehicle in the stolen vehicle he was operating.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Snow returns for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events