MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – A man reclined in a stolen truck parked on the roadway of Highway 9 led authorities on a six-mile pursuit in Mitchell County that hit 98 mph.Benjamin Foster, 36, of Fort Dodge, has been charged with second-degree theft and a host of other crimes after officers found him in a Ford F-150 parked in the roadway at the intersection of Highway 9 and Dancer Avenue at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.When emergency lights were initiated, Foster, who was reportedly reclined in the driver’s seat, took off at a high rate of speed.After reaching 98 mph, authorities say he was going 70 mph when he entered Osage city limits in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.In town, Foster, who authorities say was driving a stolen truck out of Manly, “nearly struck a house and attempted to elude on foot” in the 900 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to court documents.Foster failed a field-sobriety test and registered a blood-alcohol level of .114. Foster has also been charged with OWI, second offense, third-degree burglary and felony eluding.The burglary charge stems from Foster allegedly tried to take control of another vehicle. He was unsuccessful in starting it and was later found to have a key fob from that vehicle in the stolen vehicle he was operating.