Benjamin Foster, 36, of Fort Dodge, has been charged with second-degree theft and a host of other crimes after officers found him in a Ford F-150 parked in the roadway at the intersection of Highway 9 and Dancer Avenue at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
When emergency lights were initiated, Foster, who was reportedly reclined in the driver’s seat, took off at a high rate of speed.
After reaching 98 mph, authorities say he was going 70 mph when he entered Osage city limits in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
In town, Foster, who authorities say was driving a stolen truck out of Manly, “nearly struck a house and attempted to elude on foot” in the 900 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to court documents.
Foster failed a field-sobriety test and registered a blood-alcohol level of .114. Foster has also been charged with OWI, second offense, third-degree burglary and felony eluding.
The burglary charge stems from Foster allegedly tried to take control of another vehicle. He was unsuccessful in starting it and was later found to have a key fob from that vehicle in the stolen vehicle he was operating.