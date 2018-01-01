Man speaks out after having his truck stolen

Scroll for more content...

MANLY, Iowa- After a Fort Dodge man lead law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle, the man who police say he stole the truck from is speaking out.Police say 36 year old Benjamin Foster was found reclined in a vehicle on Highway 9. When police attempted to make contact with Foster he took off reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles an hour.After law enforcement brought Foster in to custody they called the owner of the F-150 truck, Richard Schroeder of Manly.Schroeder said Foster caused around $5 thousand in damage with several dings and scratches including a missing mirror and several other parts.Schroeder said he always kept a spare key in his car and the door to his house unlocked, but not anymore.“This is a safe community,” said Schoreder. “I think most people leave their doors unlocked, but I’m sure not anymore. It seems like more stuff like this is happening, but I’m not sure what’s causing it.”Foster is charged with second offence OWI after police say he blew a .144, third degree burglary and felony eluding.