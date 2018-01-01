Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Man speaks out after having his truck stolen

After a Fort Dodge man lead law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle, the man who police say he stole the truck from is speaking out.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 9:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 9:13 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick
Scroll for more content...
MANLY, Iowa- After a Fort Dodge man lead law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle, the man who police say he stole the truck from is speaking out.
Police say 36 year old Benjamin Foster was found reclined in a vehicle on Highway 9. When police attempted to make contact with Foster he took off reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles an hour.
After law enforcement brought Foster in to custody they called the owner of the F-150 truck, Richard Schroeder of Manly.
Schroeder said Foster caused around $5 thousand in damage with several dings and scratches including a missing mirror and several other parts.
Schroeder said he always kept a spare key in his car and the door to his house unlocked, but not anymore.
“This is a safe community,” said Schoreder. “I think most people leave their doors unlocked, but I’m sure not anymore. It seems like more stuff like this is happening, but I’m not sure what’s causing it.”
Foster is charged with second offence OWI after police say he blew a .144, third degree burglary and felony eluding.

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events